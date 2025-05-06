Declan Rice fires up Arsenal with bold PSG battle cry

Declan Rice delivered a bold rallying cry as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners trail the French team by a goal following last week’s defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

"We need to have big balls and we need to go out there on the biggest stage and show that we’re ready to play at this level,” Rice told the media.

"The manager calls them magic moments. He always talks about having someone delivering a magic moment. Tomorrow night, hopefully we can deliver something special."

Rice starred in the quarter-final against Real Madrid, scoring two spectacular free-kicks in the first leg to help secure a 5-1 aggregate win.