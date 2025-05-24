De Bruyne reveals tears and Pep clash during 2023 treble run

Kevin De Bruyne said he was filled with emotion when Manchester City beat Real Madrid on their way to winning the Champions League.

The Belgian scored a stunning goal at the Bernabeu to secure a 1-1 draw for the Citizens before going to win 4-0 in the return leg, reached the final, and beat Inter 1-0 to win the title.

Advertisement Advertisement

During the second leg against Madrid, De Bruyne was seen shouting "shut up" toward his manager Pep Guardiola after being told to pass the ball.

“It’s probably one of the best weeks and the worst that I’d ever had in my life. I remember we played on the Tuesday and my wife’s grandfather, who was really close to us, was dealing with cancer,” De Bruyne told the club media.

"Obviously he was not really good and I think a lot of people already said goodbye. I was basically the only one who didn’t say goodbye so on Sunday I flew to Belgium to say goodbye.

"He was in really bad pain, then on Monday I had to fly here, train in the morning, then fly to Madrid and then on the Monday evening he died.

“It was a really emotional time, then obviously the next Sunday I had to go before the other Madrid game on Sunday or Monday to attend the funeral.

"Then at the time of his funeral my grandmother died so I had to drive five hours to say goodbye to her, it was an absolute mess. I just played on pure emotion, no sleep. There’s that clip where I got angry with Pep in the Madrid game because I was all over the place. I did what I had to do to play football.”