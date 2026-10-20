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Carrick vows to end Man Utd slump amid mounting pressure

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Michael CarrickREUTERS/Susana Vera

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said he needs no reassurances from the club's hierarchy as he knows winning games is the only way to silence speculation over his future.

Ahead of a Champions League trip to Italian side Como on Wednesday, United have won just two of their 10 games in all competitions this season.

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The Red Devils are off to their worst start to an English top-flight campaign in 40 years, were knocked out the League Cup by Brighton last month and comfortably beaten at Atletico Madrid last week in the Champions League.

Carrick was only appointed manager on a permanent basis in May after an impressive spell as interim boss in the second half of last season.

But he has quickly become just the latest manager under pressure at Old Trafford at a club that has fallen from grace since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

"I know we've got to win football games for everything to flow and everything to fit into place. That's the great thing about it, we can do something about it," Carrick told his pre-match press conference in Italy.

"I don't need any reassurance. It's pretty clear.

"I know the role, I know the responsibilities. I don't need anyone else to kind of tell me that or tell me when it's going well or when it needs to be better. I know that myself."

Carrick's hopes of turning things around have not been aided by a growing injury list.

Lisandro Martinez started Sunday's 1-1 draw at Leeds, despite his stinging criticism of the club's lack of transfer activity following defeat at Atletico, but had to be replaced at half-time.

The Argentine international will miss the trip to Como, as will Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven.

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