Carrick opts for four changes as Man United face crunch Como test

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Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United have landed in a rain-soaked Como looking to end their six-game winless run.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Leeds United over the weekend, meaning their last victory came in the UEFA Champions League, at home to Sabah on September 10th.

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Carrick's then lost on the road at Atletico Madrid in their second European outing of the season, and the under pressure former midfielder is hoping for some continental relief against Cesc Fabregas' team.

Ahead of a crunch night on the banks of Lake Como, Carrick makes four starting changes from Elland Road, as Matthijs de Ligt makes his first club appearance in 325 days.

Noussair Mazroaui, Mason Mount & Matheus Cunha also start with Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo dropping to bench.

Lisandro Martinez has not travelled due to injury and Leny Yoro is suspended following his red card in Madrid last week.

CONFIRMED Man United XI v Como: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, De Ligt, Mazroaui; Santos, Tielemans, Mount; Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

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Michael CarrickNoussair MazraouiMatheus CunhaMatthijs de LigtMason MountManchester UnitedChampions League

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