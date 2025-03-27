Aston Villa 'keeper Emi Martinez prepping for hostile PSG reception

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is preparing for a hostile reception from the PSG fans with the two sides set to meet in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old may be one of the most hated men in France following his antics in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup final win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Villa faced French opposition in the Europa Conference League last season and Martinez was loudly booed by the crowd.

In an interview with Telefe, Martinez was bullish regarding their upcoming game against PSG, suggesting the pressure will be on the Ligue 1 side.

Martinez said: “My team will be under less pressure because the focus will be on me, the fans will be insulting me… I’ve got it completely under control. Against Lille, they whistled at me for 120 minutes, that's normal.

"It's going to be exciting. I've already received messages and everything. We're strong at home, but away, we struggle more. It's a knockout phase, anything can happen."