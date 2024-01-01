Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Arsenal boss Arteta: Gasperini and Atalanta are amazing

Arsenal boss Arteta: Gasperini and Atalanta are amazing
Arsenal boss Arteta: Gasperini and Atalanta are amazingAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised their upcoming Champions League opponents.

The Gunners are taking on last year’s Europe League winners in Atalanta on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about their playing style, Arteta was effusive in his praise of the Italian team.

He told reporters: “The club has an amazing story and what (Gian Piero) Gasperini has done is amazing. I have a big admiration for what he has done in his career, not only for Atalanta but for other clubs. He’s a very important figure and what they achieved last season was incredible and we’ll see how tomorrow goes!”

On coach Gian Piero Gasperini, he added: “It’s very difficult to play against them! They have a particular playing style which you see week-in, week-out  and it’s very challenging for opponents coming up against them. In the last two seasons, the Premier League has changed a lot, you’ve got a lot of squads that are doing similar things to them and we need to be prepared ahead of tomorrow.”

On facing them on Thursday, he finished: “I spoke with Riccardo and Jorgi as they know the team very well, they know the players and it’s always very important information to get a hold of. They’ve played in some great games against this squad during the last few seasons, and they’ve done very well. “

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueArsenalAtalantaSerie A
Related Articles
Atalanta director Marino dubs new-look Champions League "marvellous"
Atalanta defender Kolasinac: I'm happy to see my ex-Arsenal teammates again
Ballon d'Or nominees named: Messi, Ronaldo off list for first time since 2003