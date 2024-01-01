Arsenal boss Arteta: Gasperini and Atalanta are amazing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised their upcoming Champions League opponents.

The Gunners are taking on last year’s Europe League winners in Atalanta on Thursday.

Asked about their playing style, Arteta was effusive in his praise of the Italian team.

He told reporters: “The club has an amazing story and what (Gian Piero) Gasperini has done is amazing. I have a big admiration for what he has done in his career, not only for Atalanta but for other clubs. He’s a very important figure and what they achieved last season was incredible and we’ll see how tomorrow goes!”

On coach Gian Piero Gasperini, he added: “It’s very difficult to play against them! They have a particular playing style which you see week-in, week-out and it’s very challenging for opponents coming up against them. In the last two seasons, the Premier League has changed a lot, you’ve got a lot of squads that are doing similar things to them and we need to be prepared ahead of tomorrow.”

On facing them on Thursday, he finished: “I spoke with Riccardo and Jorgi as they know the team very well, they know the players and it’s always very important information to get a hold of. They’ve played in some great games against this squad during the last few seasons, and they’ve done very well. “