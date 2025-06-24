RB Leipzig name Ole Werner as new manager

RB Leipzig have ended their three month search for a new manager following the dismissal of Marco Rose, naming Ole Wener as their new boss.

The 37-year-old has left fellow Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in order to sign a two-year deal with the East Germans.

Werner’s appointment ends their three-month search for Rose’s replacement having previously been linked with the likes of Como boss Cesc Fabregas.

He took charge of 128 games across all competitions at Bremen, winning 52 of those matches (D28 L48), averaging a win percentage of 40.63%.

Rose was sacked back in March following a string of poor results with Zsolt Low taking over on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Leipzig ended 2024-25 down in seventh, their worst Bundesliga position since their promotion to the German topflight back in 2016, missing out on European football in the process.