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Medical expert speaks on Musiala's second collapse on the pitch: Long-term therapy...

Medical expert speaks on Musiala's second collapse on the pitch: Long-term therapy...
Medical expert speaks on Musiala's second collapse on the pitch: Long-term therapy...REUTERS

Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of neurology at the University Hospital Essen has spoken on Jamal Musiala's recent collapses.

The Bayern Munich star has confirmed he has been diagnosed with brief, temporary and treatable “absences” created by a neurological dysfunction, following his collapses against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim

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His seizures can cause a short interruption in awareness, which explains why he can suddenly go down or appear unresponsive. 

Musiala has been the subject of worry for supporters over the past month and Bayern sporting director Max Eberl revealed the club knew about the condition this week as they try to work around the proble,. 

German outlet BILD contacted Kleinschnitz this week as they enquired about the issue which is not as serious as first thought. 

“From a neurological perspective, this could potentially be an epileptic seizure. It could be a form of absence epilepsy, as symptoms such as brief periods of unresponsiveness are consistent with it. 

“However, we would need to know all the findings from the neurological examinations to make that assessment. It is highly treatable, but would require long-term therapy. Musiala can continue playing football.” 

Bayern kick off their Bundesliga title defence at home to VfB Stuttgart six days after the German Super Cup showdown with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.  

Whether Musiala is uncertain but Bayern will be working hard behind the scenes to support the young midfielder who is much loved by supporters who chanted his name after both falls.

 

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BundesligaJamal MusialaBayern MunichHeidenheimRB LeipzigDortmundVfB Stuttgart

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