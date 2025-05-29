Leroy Sane's Bayern future unclear as Arsenal plan move

Leroy Sane's future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain, with Arsenal eyeing a potential move once his contract runs out.

The player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, revealed he had a "nice meeting" with the Bavarians sporting director Max Eberl but admitted there were no concrete developments yet, as the Germany winger weighs his next move.He told Sky Germany: "We had a very good dinner, it was a nice dinner, I enjoyed it. But no news. I cannot speak about it, but it was a nice meeting."

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 and had his best Bundesliga scoring season in 2024–25, netting ten goals as Vincent Kompany’s side reclaimed the German title.

However, with his contract set to expire this summer, speculation over his future has intensified, with both Arsenal and Tottenham eager to bring him back to the Premier League.