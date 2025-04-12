Tribal Football
Kramaric brace helps Hoffenheim stun Mainz

Rory Baird
Hoffenheim celebrate goal
Hoffenheim celebrate goalDANIEL ROLAND / AFP
Hoffenheim ended their four-match winless Bundesliga run (D2, L2), as they defeated high-flying Mainz 05 2-0 at the PreZero Arena courtesy of a brace from Andrej Kramaric.

Hoffenheim came into the game still in trouble at the wrong end of the table and in need of a victory.

Fortunately for them, they made a fast start to the match, taking the lead inside the opening four minutes when Bazoumana Toure played a inch-perfect cross towards the back post, allowing Kramaric to stab home inside the six-yard box. 

The visitors grew into the game as the first half went on, having multiple shots, but they were unable to put any real pressure on Oliver Baumann in the Hoffenheim goal.

Instead, Die Kraichgauer went on to grab the second goal of the game, with Kramaric once again finding the back of the net. Once more, Touré was the provider, finding his teammate in space on the edge of the box before the Croatian kept his cool to slot the ball into the corner. 

The home side remained in control of the game after the break, going close 10 minutes into the second half through Arthur Chaves, who headed Tom Bischof’s cross straight at Robin Zentner.

Mainz had lost just one of their last eight matches prior to this game (W4, D3), but Bo Henriksen’s team looked a long way off their best, with Die Nullfünfer racking up six shots in the opening 30 minutes of the second half without managing to get a single one on target. 

Things went from bad to worse for Mainz in injury time when they were reduced to 10 men as Paul Nebel was shown a second yellow card.

Henriksen’s side were unable muster a goalscoring opportunity as the game approached its end and ultimately, Hoffenheim emerged as comfortable winners. The result moves Christian Ilzer’s side up to 14th in the Bundesliga standings, giving them an eight-point gap to 16th placed Heidenheim. Meanwhile, Mainz missed an opportunity to return to the top four ahead of RB Leipzig.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

Match stats
Match statsStatsPerform

Take a look at the match summary here.

