Kompany revels in ‘incredible’ Bayern Munich title triumph

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany says he is soaking in the incredible feeling of clinching the Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians secured the title with two games to spare after Bayer Leverkusen failed to defeat Freiburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We can take a moment now to enjoy winning the Bundesliga, what an incredible feeling! I want to congratulate the players for their outstanding effort throughout the season. You’ve done this together. You’ve won it as a team," Kompany wrote on X.

"A big thank you as well to everyone working behind the scenes at this great club, especially in the sporting department. Your hard work matters and it shows. Let’s keep pushing. The season’s not over yet, and there’s still so much to look forward to. Let’s finish strong, together!

"Last but certainly not least: a massive thank you to all the Bayern fans all over the world for all your support. You’ve been superb. For those who can make it: let’s create a special moment together on Saturday at the Allianz!"

Bayern Munich will wrap up their season with clashes against Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim before turning their focus to the Club World Cup in June.