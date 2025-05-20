Kane sets new trophy goal after ending title drought

Harry Kane has revealed his next trophy goal after ending his silverware drought by winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

With his first trophy secured, the England international now aims for bigger titles with Bayern like the Champions League, and World Cup success with England.“Every athlete will tell you that there isn’t one straight line to the top, there are a lot of bumps along the road,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“You have to be resilient, finding ways to go again and keep that mindset to keep pushing even when it feels like it’s not your day or not your luck. That is kind of what my career has been.

“I would love to have won a trophy earlier in my career, but it wasn’t to be. It doesn’t mean that I stop. Even now I’ve won, it might change the perception for a lot of people, but for me it’s about enjoying it and then we go again and see how many more we can win. I’m in a great club, I feel really good myself, so I’m trying to keep improving. I won’t let this slow me down.”