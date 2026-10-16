Harry Kane closes in on Bayern Munich contract update

Harry Kane looks set to reject a potential Premier League return in 2027 after agreeing a new deal in principle at Bayern Munich until the summer of 2029.

The England captain has settled well in Munich following his 2023 move to Germany and all parties are in agreement over his next step.

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The defending Bundesliga champions are now finalising the details of his contract extension and announcement could arrive by next month.

Kane has racked up a sensational record of 154 goals in 156 matches since moving from Tottenham to Bayern and his 73 goals for club and country last season - including at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with England - have put him among the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The veteran striker has won two Bundesliga crowns in Germany, and his target for this season is the UEFA Champions League, after failing short so far during his time in Bavaria.