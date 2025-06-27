FC Copenhagen set to sign forgotten Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Tribal Football
(Photo by Sylvain Dionisio/PsnewZ) / PsnewZ / Profimedia
FC Copenhagen are set to sign forgotten Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko now that the forward has passed his medical.

Moukoko burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old back in 2020 but has failed to establish himself as a first team player at Dortmund.

He spent 2024-25 on loan with French side Nice, where he only managed to score two goals and provide two assists in his 22 games.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he has now passed his medical with FC Copenhagen ahead of a €5 million move to the Danish capital.

The young German will doubtless he hoping to make the most of his time in a less competitive league to help build form and confidence.

