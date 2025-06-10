Chelsea's Armando Broja asking price revealed amid Bundesliga interest

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of €20 million (£17m) for unwanted striker Armando Broja with several Bundesliga clubs interested.

The 23-year-old has returned to Chelsea after a torrid loan spell at Everton last season, in which he failed to score a single goal in his 11 appearances.

Broja is widely expected to leave his boyhood club this summer, and Chelsea are asking for a free of €20m (£17m), according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

He adds that RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are both keeping tabs on the striker and are keen on bringing him to the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are set to have a busy summer with no fewer than 14 players made available for transfer this summer.