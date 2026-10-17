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Bayern Munich confirms 'positive' news on Harry Kane's contract renewal

England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.Profimedia

Bayern Munich are getting closer to confirming a new contract for Harry Kane which is expected to run until the summer of 2029.

The England captain has settled well in Munich following his 2023 transfer switch to Germany and all parties are in agreement over a continuation in Bavaria.

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The defending Bundesliga champions are now finalising the details of his extension and announcement could land next month as per the latest from Sporting Director Max Eberl.

"The talks are going very well. I know we get asked about it every three days, and we answer with what we can. There’s no commitment yet, there’s no ‘yes’, but we’re having very good talks, and we’re all positive."

Kane has scored a sensational record of 154 goals in 156 matches since moving from Tottenham to Bayern and his 73 goals for club and country last season - including at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with England - have put him among the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

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