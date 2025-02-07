Donovan signs for Brentford B on loan for the rest of the season ahead of the Atlantic Cup

Tribal Football
Romelle Donovan has signed with Brentford B for the rest of the 2024/25 season, pending relevant approvals.  

The 18-year-old will join Neil MacFarlane’s squad in Portugal for the Atlantic Cup this term.  

Donovan featured in seven matches for Birmingham before a loan spell at Burton Albion, where he made nine appearances.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: "We look forward to working with Romelle in the months that remain of this season. 

“We have a lot of exciting games to be played between now and the end of the season; Romelle will definitely add to our attacking options within the group.

"He is a player who has really good technical abilities aligned to our attacking style of play and he comes into a team that has been performing so well this season. We believe he can add goals and assists to further enhance the current group."

