Troost-Ekong targets NFF role after retirement from football

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has revealed that coaching is not part of his future plans after retirement.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament said he is more interested in moving into football governance and administration to contribute to the growth of Nigerian football. Speaking with Brila FM, Troost-Ekong disclosed that he has already begun studying football governance structures and the requirements needed to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

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“I have had so many people ask me about coaching the team, I’m not sure that is something that I really want to do,” Ekong told Brila FM.

“I think there also need to be players that think about going one level above that whether it is going to be in the boardroom, whether it is going to be working with federations – with FIFA, with CAF, whether the NFF.

“I think that’s probably where you can make the biggest change.”