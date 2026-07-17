Nigeria and Ghana renew rivalry in WAFU B U-20 opener

The Group B opener is scheduled for Monday, 27 July, at the Lycée Scientifique de Yamoussoukro in Côte d’Ivoire.
The encounter is a repeat of the 2024 final, where Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 to lift the trophy.
Abdu Maikaba’s side will return to the same venue to face Togo on 30 July before concluding their group-stage campaign against Burkina Faso on 2 August.
The competition will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
The Flying Eagles are expected to travel from Nigeria after completing weeks of preparations and screening exercises in Abuja.