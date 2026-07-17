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Nigeria and Ghana renew rivalry in WAFU B U-20 opener

Nigeria and Ghana renew rivalry in WAFU B U-20 opener
Nigeria and Ghana renew rivalry in WAFU B U-20 openerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will begin their 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship title defence with a blockbuster clash against West African rivals Ghana’s Black Satellites.

The Group B opener is scheduled for Monday, 27 July, at the Lycée Scientifique de Yamoussoukro in Côte d’Ivoire.

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The encounter is a repeat of the 2024 final, where Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 to lift the trophy. 

Abdu Maikaba’s side will return to the same venue to face Togo on 30 July before concluding their group-stage campaign against Burkina Faso on 2 August.

The competition will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. 

The Flying Eagles are expected to travel from Nigeria after completing weeks of preparations and screening exercises in Abuja.

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NigeriaGhanaBurkina FasoTogo

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