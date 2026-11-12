Ghana beat Somalia to claim first win in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Felix Afena-Gyan has now scored in back-to-back games for Ghana.

Ghana returned to winning ways in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi on Thursday.

Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured all three points for the Black Stars, giving interim head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren his first victory in charge of the senior national team.

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Ghana went into the encounter on Thursday under pressure after losing their opening two Group C matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia, leaving them needing a positive result to revive their qualification hopes.

The hosts started brightly and created several opportunities to take the lead, but their lack of precision in the final third threatened to frustrate the home supporters.

Ghana were handed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Alidu Seidu was brought down inside the penalty area.

Captain Jordan Ayew stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but saw his effort saved by Somalia goalkeeper Ibrahim Hussein.

Ayew had another opportunity shortly afterwards, with a promising run through the midfield ending in a shot that narrowly missed the target.

The Black Stars continued to dominate possession and push forward, but Somalia remained compact and made it difficult for the hosts to find a breakthrough.

Ghana eventually got the goal their pressure deserved in first-half stoppage time. Mohammed Kudus delivered a corner into the box, and after Mohammed Salisu directed the ball back across goal, defender Jonas Adjetey rose highest to head home and give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

Bjorkegren’s side maintained their attacking approach after the restart and continued to create chances as they searched for a second goal.

The pressure eventually paid off in the 62nd minute when Mohammed Kudus found Felix Afena-Gyan, whose shot crept under Hussein to double Ghana’s advantage.

The Black Stars continued to threaten, with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh coming close to adding a third after unleashing a powerful effort that was saved by the Somali goalkeeper.

2027 AFCON qualifiers Group C Flashscore

Ghana saw out the remaining minutes to secure a comfortable victory and end their difficult start to the qualifying campaign.

The result gives Bjorkegren his first win since taking interim charge of the Black Stars following the departure of Carlos Queiroz.

Ghana move to three points from three matches in Group C and will have the opportunity to strengthen their position when they face Somalia again in the return fixture at the Essipong Stadium on Monday, November 16th.