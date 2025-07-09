OFFICIAL: Damion Downs join Southampton from Koln

USA striker Damion Downs has completed a move to English Championship side Southampton from Bundesliga club FC Koln.

The 21-year-old, who recently made his international debut at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, joined in a deal worth $9.5 million (£7 million).

"Everybody plays football to win titles," Downs told Southampton website after agreeing a four-year contract.

"To win my first title at 20 last year was a great feeling, and I hope to repeat it again this year. I think Southampton is a big club that should be in the Premier League, and that's my goal - to help the team as much as I can to bring the club back to the Premier League."

Downs was a standout performer for FC Koln during the 2024–25 season, scoring 11 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions and playing a key role in the club’s promotion from the 2. Bundesliga to the German top flight.