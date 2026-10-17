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Manchester City left to sweat over Erling Haaland fitness after Ipswich win

Manchester City left to sweat over Erling Haaland fitness after Ipswich win
Manchester City left to sweat over Erling Haaland fitness after Ipswich winREUTERS

Manchester City are reportedly sweating over the fitness of star man Erling Haaland following their 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich on Saturday (October 17).

The 26-year-old scored a brace in the win over Ipswich, taking his Premier League tally to eight goals in Man City’s opening seven games.

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That’s nearly half of the goals Enzo Maresca’s side have scored in the league, clearly making Haaland the club’s most important player.

According to reports from The Independent, City are sweating over his fitness following an incident in the dying stages of the game against Ipswich.

Haaland appeared to take a heavy knock after kicking the underside of Jack Clarke's boot just before the final whistle.

He was then seen waving his arms in discomfort before limping heavily down the tunnel.

The striker has already racked up 14 starts for club and country this season, and Maresca admitted he may need a rest after the game.

"At some point we probably need to give him rest, some days off," he said.

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