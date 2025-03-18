Real Madrid step up 'local' interest in Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen this week.

The young stopper has been called up by Spain for the first time and Real will use his presence in the country to run a focused scouting check on his qualities and form, says The Sun.

Huijsen only moved to the Cherries last summer from Juventus, but his form has brought him to the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid.

Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the defender, who could have chosen Holland for his international career, but went with Spain after considering his options last year.

And his decision has been rewarded by coach Luis de la Fuente with a first La Roja call this week.