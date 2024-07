Real Madrid coach Ancelotti jokes about Rudiger's 'welcome' for Endrick

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti joked about Toni Rudiger's clash with Endrick yesterday.

In training yesterday ahead of their preseason friendly with AC Milan, Rudiger poleaxed Endrick in a bounce game.

Ancelotti was asked about the bodycheck in his pre-match presser and joked: "He said something to Endrick in training, but nothing happened.

"He will do the same to Mbappé.

"He is a fantastic player and a sensational teammate."