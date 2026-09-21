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Porto's Samu Aghehowa ends 223-day injury layoff

Porto's Samu Aghehowa ends 223-day injury layoff
Porto's Samu Aghehowa ends 223-day injury layoffIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has returned to competitive action after completing a gruelling 223-day recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old Spanish forward made his comeback during the closing stages of Porto’s 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Classico, ending a difficult spell on the sidelines.

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Aghehowa suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in February, bringing an impressive run of form to an abrupt end and forcing him into more than seven months of rehabilitation.

Porto manager Francesco Farioli praised the specialists who worked tirelessly with the striker throughout his recovery.

Farioli highlighted the daily efforts required to strengthen Aghehowa’s knee and prepare him for the demands of top-flight football.

Despite his absence, Porto have won all seven of their league matches and currently sit top of the Primeira Liga table.

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