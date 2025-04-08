Pogba reveals he’s received offers as he prepares comeback

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that he has received "offers from all over" as he prepares to return to football.

The midfielder’s four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months last October after the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that his ingestion of dehydroepiandrosterone was not intentional.

With the World Cup winner eager to return to club football, he claims he has no shortage of offers from teams.

“First of all, I can't wait to play. You know, it's been so long since I played football. I never imagined I'd be free at this time of the season,” Pogba told GQ.

“I've never really experienced a transfer like this. Today, there are offers. Coming from all over. From all over. I want to see what suits me best. Because I am in a crucial period of my life and career. It’s a decision I’m going to take the time to consider."