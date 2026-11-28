Palmeiras defeated Argentina's Estudiantes 1-0 to win the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, extending Brazil's dominance of the biggest prize in South American club football.

Paraguay international Ramon Sosa scored the only goal at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo as Palmeiras claimed the continental crown for a fourth time.

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Brazilian clubs have now won the Libertadores for eight consecutive editions since 2019, when the tournament's final switched to a single-match format.

Saturday's final in Montevideo began cautiously, with neither side creating many chances of note in a cautious first half.

Palmeiras midfielder Lucas Evangelista went closest to breaking the deadlock, with his fine run and low cross into the box being deflected onto the post by veteran Estudiantes defender Marcos Rojo.

The breakthrough came early in the second half, when Arthur Gabriel's cross from the left was flicked on by Palmeiras' Colombian international Jhon Arias to leave Sosa with a close-range finish.

The goal sparked Estudiantes into life and the Argentine club almost levelled four minutes later only for Guido Carrillo's superb overhead kick to be saved by Palmeiras goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

Miguel rescued Palmeiras again in the 74th minute, denying substitute Edwuin Cetre's header with a fine save.

Estudiantes went close again in the 84th minute, with Tiago Palacios lashing a volley from the edge of the area that flew just past the post and rippled the side netting.

That chance, though, was as good as it got for Estudiantes, and Palmeiras comfortably held out through eight minutes of stoppage time to clinch the title for the third time in seven seasons since 2020.