O'Neill: Northern Ireland showed character against Denmark

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expressed pride in his team's character despite a 2-1 defeat to Denmark in their friendly encounter.

He commended his players for their resilience and attitude, highlighting the positive aspects of their performance against a strong Danish side. "We showed a lot of character, we stayed in the game at 2-1 which isn't easy," he told BBC Sport NI.

"You have to get to that final phase of the game when you can get an opportunity.

"The most important thing, as I said before this, is the players come away realising we're going to have to play games of this nature in Slovakia, Luxembourg and Germany as well."

The Northern Irish side struck early as Shea Charles' shot deflected off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a sixth-minute goal.

However, the Danes replied with Gustav Isaksen curling in an equaliser just before half-time, before Christian Eriksen sealed the win in the 67th minute.