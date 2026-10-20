Nigeria slump seven places in latest FIFA women's rankings

Nigeria have dropped seven places to 43rd in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings released on Tuesday, despite retaining their status as Africa's top-ranked team.

The 10-time African champions slipped from 36th following a disappointing run of results, including a quarter-final exit at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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Defeats to Malawi and Cameroon compounded their struggles before a 2-1 loss to South Africa in the 2027 Women's World Cup play-offs.

However, the Super Falcons bounced back with consecutive victories over Comoros in the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games.

South Africa remain Africa's second-highest-ranked side, followed by Morocco, Ghana and Zambia.

Meanwhile, Spain continue to lead the global standings, ahead of the United States, Germany, England and Japan.