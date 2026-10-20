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Nigeria slump seven places in latest FIFA women's rankings

Nigeria slump seven places in latest FIFA women's rankings
Nigeria slump seven places in latest FIFA women's rankingsSunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria have dropped seven places to 43rd in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings released on Tuesday, despite retaining their status as Africa's top-ranked team.

The 10-time African champions slipped from 36th following a disappointing run of results, including a quarter-final exit at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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Defeats to Malawi and Cameroon compounded their struggles before a 2-1 loss to South Africa in the 2027 Women's World Cup play-offs.

However, the Super Falcons bounced back with consecutive victories over Comoros in the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games.

South Africa remain Africa's second-highest-ranked side, followed by Morocco, Ghana and Zambia.

Meanwhile, Spain continue to lead the global standings, ahead of the United States, Germany, England and Japan.

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