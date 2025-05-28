Neymar reunites with Xavi Simons before Santos vs Leipzig

Neymar has reunited with ex-PSG teammate Xavi Simons and will face him when Santos take on RB Leipzig in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Brazil international shared a photo with the Netherlands international on social media, writing: "Glad to see you well and welcome to @institutoneymarjr. See you tonight."

Simons joined PSG in 2019 and made his first-team debut in February 2021, making 11 appearances before moving to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2022.

After an impressive 2022–23 season with 22 goals in 48 games, the Ligue 1 outfit triggered their buy-back clause but loaned him to RB Leipzig in 2023, but they signed him permanently in January 2025 in a club-record transfer.

On the other hand, Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee, scoring 118 goals in 173 appearances.

After moving to Saudi side Al-Hilal in 2023, he returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 following an injury-plagued spell in the Middle East.