Mbappe, Klose, and more: Every Golden Boot winner in World Cup history

Kylian Mbappé is the most recent winner of the Golden Boot at the World Cup

The Golden Boot is given to the top scorer at a World Cup. It is an award that has been awarded to some of the greatest goal scorers football has ever seen, and it has a long history.

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is a prestigious honour that cements a striker's legacy alongside icons like Ronaldo, Eusebio, and Gerd Müller. While the top scorer has been recorded since the inaugural 1930 tournament, the official trophy was only introduced in 1982 through a partnership with Adidas. Originally called the Golden Shoe, it was rebranded as the Golden Boot in 2010, and FIFA now retroactively recognises all historical top scorers as winners of this distinguished award.

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The competition for the title is often incredibly tight, frequently decided by tiebreakers such as assists or fewer minutes played. To further honour elite performances, FIFA also awards Silver and Bronze Boots to the second and third-place finishers. From record-breaking individual hauls to modern statistical tiebreakers, the Golden Boot remains the ultimate individual benchmark for the most clinical finishers on the world’s biggest stage.

The first and the most

The story of World Cup scoring begins with Guillermo Stábile, who won the first Golden Boot award at the 1930 tournament. The Argentine forward didn't even start the first game and only entered the lineup due to a teammate’s injury. He ended up making history with 8 goals, including a hat-trick on his debut.

The biggest record belongs to France’s Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in just six matches, doing so while wearing borrowed boots from a teammate after his own pair fell apart. Since Fontaine, only Germany's Gerd Müller (10 goals in 1970) has even managed to reach double digits in a single edition.

The tie-breaker

In the past, if players were tied, the award was shared. This happened in 1962, when six players tied with 4 goals, and in 1994, when Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov tied with 6 goals. To ensure a single winner, FIFA introduced a hierarchy of tie-breakers:

Assists: The player with more recorded assists wins.

Minutes played: If assists are equal, the player with the lowest time on the pitch takes the trophy.

This rule famously decided the 2010 Golden Boot. While four players scored five goals, Germany’s Thomas Müller won the award because his 3 assists beat out David Villa and Wesley Sneijder, who only had one assist each.

Full list of World Cup Golden Boot winners

2026 - Kylian Mbappé (France) - 10

2022 - Kylian Mbappé (France) - 8

2018 - Harry Kane (England) - 6

2014 - James Rodríguez (Colombia) - 6

2010 - Thomas Müller (Germany) - 5

2006 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 5

2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil) - 8

1998 - Davor Šuker (Croatia) - 6

1994 - Oleg Salenko (Russia), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) - 6

1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) - 6

1986 - Gary Lineker (England) - 6

1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy) - 6

1978 - Mario Kempes (Argentina) - 6

1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - 7

1970 - Gerd Müller (West Germany) - 10

1966 - Eusébio (Portugal) - 9

1962 - Flórián Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Garrincha (Brazil), Vavá (Brazil), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Leonel Sánchez (Chile) - 4

1958 - Just Fontaine (France) - 13

1954 - Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11

1950 - Ademir (Brazil) - 8

1938 - Leônidas (Brazil) - 7

1934 - Oldřich Nejedlý (Czechoslovakia) - 5

1930 - Guillermo Stábile (Argentina) - 8

The last Golden Boot: Mbappé v Messi

The closing weeks of the 2026 tournament set up another Golden Boot race between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. Mbappé had already set a formidable target, taking his tournament tally to 10 goals after scoring twice in France's chaotic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off. That left Messi, sitting on eight goals, needing a multi-goal performance in the final against Spain.

There was to be no dramatic final-day twist, however. A resolute Spanish defence completely stifled the Argentine attack, preventing them from registering a single shot in normal time before securing a 1-0 win in extra time. Messi finished the tournament on eight goals, leaving Mbappé to claim a history-making second consecutive Golden Boot.

FAQ

Who has won the most Golden Boots in World Cup history?

Kylian Mbappé has won two Golden Boots, consecutively in 2022 and 2026.

What is the record for most goals in a single World Cup tournament?

Just Fontaine for France in 1958 with 13 goals.

Has anyone won the Golden Boot twice?

Yes - Kylian Mbappé.

How is the Golden Boot decided if players are tied on goals?

If people are tied, it is decided on assists, then on minutes played.

What is the difference between the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot?

The Golden Ball is for the best player in the tournament, and the Golden Boot is for the top scorer.

Who was the first-ever Golden Boot winner?

Guillermo Stábile for Argentina in 1930 with eight goals.

Who won the Golden Boot in 2026?

Kylian Mbappé for France with 10 goals.