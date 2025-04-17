Manchester United legend sympathizes with Andre Onana

Former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce sympathizes with Andre Onana due to his poor form at the club.

The 64-year-old suggested that the Red Devils’ goalkeepers would always struggle because of the defensive problems at Old Trafford. "You would hope it's going to be a quiet night but I think we've watched United for a while now and you think 'can the lad have a quiet night'? Are they defensively good enough? Not just the goalkeeper, we're talking about them defensively now, are they good enough to go and keep a clean sheet to give yourself the platform that everybody wants to see?,” Bruce told talkSPORT.

"It was a big call to leave him out, obviously he's brought him back in, let's hope it's freshened him up and brought a bit of an edge to him.

"Undoubtedly he's a talented goalkeeper but he's like all the rest of them at the minute, they're all having a tough time, and there's nowhere more difficult to have a tough time than playing at Man United."