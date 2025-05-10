Man Utd legend Rooney makes honest Birmingham admission

Wayne Rooney says he realised after just two games that Birmingham City didn’t have the quality to play the style of football demanded by the club’s hierarchy.

The former England international stated that his concerns were dismissed by the club’s board, who insisted the team stick to their preferred style of play.

Advertisement Advertisement

As results sharply declined, the Manchester United legend was fired in early January as he expressed frustration over his treatment by the club, which is partially owned by former NFL star Tom Brady.

"When I joined Birmingham, they brought me in and said this is how we want to play,” Rooney said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

"After two games I said to them the players can't do it. I wanted to adjust and adapt to get results.

"But the message I got was no, keep doing it, and then in January we'll get you in players who can - I got sacked on January 1st."