Man Utd keeper Onana: I'm happy playing with De Ligt

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is happy to be playing again with Matthijs de Ligt.

The pair are former Ajax teammates and came together to keep a clean sheet for yesterday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Onana said: "He's a good player, a fantastic player, and I'm happy to play with him, although I'm happy to play with all of my guys.

"We have a lot of players who are back. Victor (Lindelöf) and (Tyrell) Malacia are back, so now we are waiting for.... Luke (Shaw), also Harry (Maguire) who is an important player for us.

"So for me it doesn't matter who I play with because the team is the most important thing. Sometimes, like in the games last year, we had Bruno at centre-back and it was tough for us."