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Man Utd goalkeeper Onana involved in horrific car crash as he is rushed to hospital

Man Utd goalkeeper Onana involved in terrifying car crash as he is rushed to hospital
Man Utd goalkeeper Onana involved in terrifying car crash as he is rushed to hospitalBalazs Popal / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was taken to hospital in the aftermath of a terrifying car crash.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on loan at Super Lig side Trabzonspor, was involved in a serious road accident on Thursday night.

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The incident happened just hours after Onana had helped his club to a clean sheet and a victory over Scottish side Hearts in the Conference League, as images emerged on social media.

Reports state another vehicle reportedly crashed into the 30-year-old’s car from behind at high speed, putting Onana and his family inside in danger.

Onana was reportedly rushed to hospital, but medical tests concluded that the goalkeeper had "no problems" following the incident, as confirmed by Trabzonspor. 

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan told local media: "Andre Onana was involved in a road traffic accident earlier this evening. There are no problems with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

"Andre Onana was involved in a road traffic accident earlier this evening. There are no problems with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Onana joined the Red Devils in 2023, arriving from Inter Milan in a deal worth around £43.8M. However, after a disastrous spell, which included several humiliating moments, he was deemed surplus to requirements once United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town last season.

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