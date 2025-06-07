Man United legend Beckham 'beyond happy' after knighthood

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is reportedly "beyond happy" after being awarded a knighthood, with sources close to him saying the honour means more to him than "millions in the bank."

Following the announcement that the Manchester United great would receive a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours List, reports have highlighted the retired midfielder’s overwhelming joy.

A friend of the 50-year-old revealed he is especially grateful that his mother, Sandra, is alive to witness him receive such a prestigious honour."Quite simply, this is the ultimate accolade for David. Forget the medals, the trophies, the global fame and the millions in the bank,” his friend told The Sun.

"As a genuine and devoted royalist, this means more to him than anything. It is his lifetime’s work - and he’s still only 50. People don’t seem to realise how hard David works.

"His determination and work ethic is second to none. Despite all the setbacks, he knew he could turn things around and prove people wrong. And he’s done it.

"His family and friends are incredibly proud, and David himself is beyond happy. After all these years, he’s still a bit of a mum’s boy and is so thrilled his mum Sandra gets to see this. It is a huge moment in the Beckham clan."