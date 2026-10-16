Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Van Gaal links Manchester United sacking to City allegations

PSG prepare ambitious swoop for Barcelona's Eric García

Leeds United star seeks exit amid playing time concern

Dalglish tells Robertson to "retire" as he comes close to breaking incredible record

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

'I want to apologise': Martinez issues another statement after talks with Man Utd boss Carrick

Zverev dispatches De Minaur to reach Shanghai semis, Davidovich Fokina awaits

Alcaraz to play Vienna Open after Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam postponement

Maresca reveals Guardiola's reaction to Manchester City's PSG Champions League defeat

Maresca reveals Guardiola's reaction to Manchester City's PSG Champions League defeat
Maresca reveals Guardiola's reaction to Manchester City's PSG Champions League defeatREUTERS

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed the reaction of predecessor Pep Guardiola following their 4-2 Champions League defeat to PSG on Wednesday (October 14).

Guardiola, 55, watched on from the stands has his former side were blown away in the first half of their game with Luis Enrique’s reigning champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spaniard would undoubtedly have been much happier with the second as Erling Haaland’s brace ensured the home side didn’t go down without a fight.

The game marked the first time Guardiola returned to the Etihad since leaving at the end of last season and the club were found guilty of industrial scale cheating.

Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday (October 17), Maresca revealed what the two former colleagues spoke of after the game.

"I saw him after, we were talking about the game, about the first-half, second-half," Maresca explained. 

"He was, first of all, very happy to be at the stadium, and then also very positive about things that he has seen during the game. 

“It was great also for the fans to see him at the stadium and this will be always his house!"

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeaguePep GuardiolaEnzo MarescaManchester CityPremier League

Related Articles

'It has been tough' - Man City's Maresca sympathizes with fans over guilty verdict

Enzo Maresca excited to have Guardiola 'back in his house' for PSG showdown

Carragher urges Liverpool to use Anfield atmosphere to help beat league leaders Man City