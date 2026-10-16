Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed the reaction of predecessor Pep Guardiola following their 4-2 Champions League defeat to PSG on Wednesday (October 14).

Guardiola, 55, watched on from the stands has his former side were blown away in the first half of their game with Luis Enrique’s reigning champions.

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The Spaniard would undoubtedly have been much happier with the second as Erling Haaland’s brace ensured the home side didn’t go down without a fight.

The game marked the first time Guardiola returned to the Etihad since leaving at the end of last season and the club were found guilty of industrial scale cheating.

Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday (October 17), Maresca revealed what the two former colleagues spoke of after the game.

"I saw him after, we were talking about the game, about the first-half, second-half," Maresca explained.

"He was, first of all, very happy to be at the stadium, and then also very positive about things that he has seen during the game.

“It was great also for the fans to see him at the stadium and this will be always his house!"