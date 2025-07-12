Louis van Gaal "no longer bothered by cancer"

Former Man United and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed he is "no longer bothered by cancer" after a round of successful medical treatment.

The 73-year-old went public with his cancer diagnosis back in 2022, while he was serving as manager of the Dutch national team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Gaal guided his side through their 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar before ultimately stepping down in order to concentrate on his health.

In an interview with Humberto, he said: "I'm no longer bothered by cancer. Two years ago, I had a few operations. It was all bad then. But it all worked out in the end. I have check-ups every few months, and that's going well. I'm getting fitter and fitter."

He may no longer be a manager but Van Gaal continues to have an influence on football, recently transitioning into an advisory role with Ajax.