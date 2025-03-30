Lewandowski equals Messi’s record with brace against Girona

Robert Lewandowski has equalled Lionel Messi’s six-year-old record with his brace in Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Girona.

The Poland international netted twice in the second half on Sunday, helping Blaugrana move three points clear of their closest challengers, Real Madrid.

Thanks to his heroics, Lewandowski became the first La Liga player since the Argentine legend to score at least 25 goals in his first 28 games of a season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Messi netted 29 goals in the same number of matches, leading the Catalans to the Spanish top-flight title ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

With his goals, Lewandowski tops the Spanish scoring chart, ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Osasuna’s Ante Budimir.