Lazio have announced a record profit for the past year.

The €38m profit is the best in Lazio's history, beating the previous €37m mark achieved in 2018.

Lazio say the result was achieved thanks to player sales, cutting costs and also competing in the Supercoppa Italiana.

It is also one of the biggest profits posted by any Italian club, placing Lazio sixth on the chart.

Lazio currently sit fourth on the Serie A table during this international break.