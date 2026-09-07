Laudrup slams Danish FA over World Cup qualification failure

Danish football legend Michael Laudrup says that the Danish FA has failed to properly explain the reason for the failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Danish national team missed out on World Cup qualification in late March, and in the wake of that disappointment, Michael Laudrup feels that the Danish FA has failed to communicate properly about the reasons for the failed qualification.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It surprised me that they couldn't issue a statement. It took a few weeks before they concluded that there were issues with set-pieces and play inside the two boxes. They could have said that the very next day. It’s not exactly rocket science. There haven't been many statements from the federation", says Laudrup to Viaplay.

Peter Moller, football director of the Danish FA, acknowledges the debate but disagrees with the assessment. He points out that there have been "numerous" opportunities to ask follow-up questions and that the media and experts were invited to a detailed walkthrough of the analysis.

"As all fans have likely experienced when their club is going through a rough patch, it isn't always simple to provide a completely definitive explanation for why a match is lost. We conducted an analysis and identified four specific main causes. We have discussed these in several major interviews," says Peter Moller to TV2 Sport.