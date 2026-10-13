Kerkez: Liverpool are 100% on the 'right track' under Iraola

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Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez.
Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez.Profimedia

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez has backed the team to start shining under new boss Andoni Iraola.

The pair have a connection from their days together at Bournemouth, where Iraola sold Kerkez to Liverpool in 2025 for £40M, before following him to Merseyside a year later.

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Liverpool suffered their first defeat under the Spaniard last weekend, as under pressure Manchester City secured a 3-0 win at Anfield, with Ryan Gravenberch sent off late on.

Up next for Kerkez and Iraola is a UEFA Champions League test on the road at LASK Linz and the Hungary star is confident the plan is starting to come together.

"The style we're playing right now, I think we're running a lot, playing more aggressively, more front-footed and all the players are buying into his philosophy.

"Of course, there's still a way to go, a way to improve, but I think we are on the right track."

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