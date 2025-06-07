Keane defends Tuchel, slams England’s attitude vs Andorra

Roy Keane strongly criticised England’s players after their close 1-0 win against Andorra.

The Manchester United great defended manager Thomas Tuchel and said the poor performance was the players' fault, not the coach’s.

Despite earning all three points, the team's performance was far from convincing and raised concerns.

"We try and make excuses for England with the end of the season and this has been tough on the players. First half was okay but I felt when they scored the goal, they felt it was job done,” Keane said on ITV.

“I was really disappointed with England's attitude after the goal went in. The manager can't be happy with that effort in the last half an hour.

“I know it's job done but still expect a bit more from England. Good goal from Kane, obviously you can always rely on him. And a really good ball from Jones, nice bit of quality. But overall, particularly the second half, the attitude of the players, I didn't think it was great.

"My worry is when I see players getting bored. I felt some of the players looked like they got bored in the last half an hour. I don't like to see that.”