Juventus' dismal start to the season continues with shock loss to Genoa

Genoa secured a fourth successive home victory in all competitions in impressive fashion, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

Having scored early in their 1-0 win over Venezia at the weekend, the hosts also began this game confidently and made life difficult for the Bianconeri’s defence right from the off.

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As a result, the Rossoblu deservedly took the lead after 12 minutes when Tommaso Baldanzi’s low delivery from the left flank found Kingsley Ehizibue in a promising position, and his strike from inside the box found the back of the net via a huge deflection from Andrea Cambiaso.

Daniele De Rossi’s side continued to impress, and they doubled their advantage shortly before the half-hour mark thanks to another deflected finish.

After Pape Matar Sarr failed to clear his lines following a long ball from the hosts, Vitinha was allowed to go on a darting run into the box, which led to a loose ball that fell right into the path of Baldanzi, and his close-range strike beat Guglielmo Vicario via a deflection from Gleison Bremer.

Juventus should have halved the deficit with virtually the last kick before the interval, but Pierre Kalulu wasted a golden opportunity, much to the relief of the home supporters.

The Bianconeri started the second half in more urgent fashion, but the hosts were still able to wreak havoc on the counter-attack.

Inside the opening quarter-hour following the restart, Leo Ostigard had a header that flew narrowly over the bar while Vitinha squandered a decent chance, when a lack of composure saw him fire an effort well off target.

Luciano Spalletti’s team upped their tempo further at the midway stage of the second half and came agonisingly close to grabbing a goal back, as Bremer’s header flashed inches over the bar following a corner, a finish which summed up a very frustrating night for Juve.

Ultimately, a lack of quality in the final third prevented the visitors from staging a comeback, as the Rossoblu managed the closing stages to ensure they ended a six-match winless head-to-head run with their most eye-catching victory of the campaign, putting five points between themselves and the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Juventus dropped to eighth place in the league table after a third Serie A defeat this term, placing pressure on Spalletti before he faces former side Napoli at the weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johan Vasquez (Genoa)

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