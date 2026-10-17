Castro and Lulli star as Roma keep pace with Inter at Serie A summit with Genoa win

AS Roma moved up to second in Serie A after a convincing 2-0 victory over Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico, duly extending their unbeaten home run in the Italian top flight to 16 matches (W12, D4).

Having seen their unbeaten start to the season come to a dramatic end in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men knew a positive response was needed against lowly Genoa.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was the visitors who threatened first, however, as Johan Vasquez wasted a half-chance in the box, while at the other end, Matias Soule’s low effort was comfortably saved by Justin Bijlow.

Roma upped the ante after a cagey opening half-hour, with Leonardo Balerdi directing a close-range header agonisingly against the bar before Bijlow stood firm to thwart Rodrigo Mora.

Genoa struck the woodwork themselves just minutes later, as former Roma man Stephan El Shaarawy fired against the upright from 20 yards.

Match momentum Flashscore

Grateful for that escape, the Giallorossi made a dream start to the second period, with Santiago Castro doing brilliantly to fashion a yard of space for himself in the box before lifting an audacious finish into the far corner beyond a stranded Bijlow.

Having tasted defeat just once in the last 40 Serie A head-to-heads on home soil (W33, D6), Roma looked to press home their advantage with time heading into the final 30 minutes.

A second goal duly arrived for Gasperini’s men in the 68th minute, when Emanuele Lulli found himself unmarked at the back post to tap home after superb work from Soule in the build-up.

That all but ended the match as a contest, with Milutin Osmajic seeing a late effort saved by Pierluigi Gollini in the hosts’ goal, as Roma cruised through the closing stages to secure a routine victory and extend their unbeaten start to the league campaign (W5, D2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leonardo Balerdi (Roma)

Check out the match summary here.