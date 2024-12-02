Juventus coach Motta admits "mistakes" after Lecce draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta concedes his team is flagging after their 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Ante Rebic grabbed an injury-time equaliser for Lecce after Andrea Cambiaso had put Juve ahead.

“We saw in the second half that the team was running out of steam and we knew that was a possibility. We played well in the first half, took the lead and then conceded at the end. We must keep going, learn from our mistakes and prepare for the next match,” said Motta.

“Andrea made the decision to go forward, but goals are usually down to a series of small errors. As I said, Lecce emerged as time wore on and conceding a goal that late was something we could’ve avoided.

“We’ve got to improve, learn certain things and keep thinking positive. We need to prepare for the next match both physically and mentally.”

Asked about Kenan Yildiz at centre-forward, Motta continued: “He can play there and he did for a spell against Lille. Clearly, when against a team that tries to defend deep, we need Yildiz and Conceicao to break them down on the wings to get into the box in those dangerous areas. It is different when he is already there, at the moment I see him better getting into those positions rather than already being there.

“Kenan is able to do both, but this is what I decided today, as he gives us good depth and width. In the first half especially, he wandered a little bit too much out of his position against a side that wasn’t pressing that hard, we talked about it and he improved in the second half.”