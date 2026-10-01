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Jose Mourinho visits Raul Asencio in hospital after undergoing successful surgery

Jose Mourinho visits Raul Asencio in hospital after undergoing successful surgery
Jose Mourinho visits Raul Asencio in hospital after undergoing successful surgerypressinphoto / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Real Madrid star Raul Asencio has undergone surgery this week as manager Jose Mourinho checks on the defender.

The Spanish giants confirmed on Wednesday that Asensio had gone under the knife after suffering an injury to the bone of his right shin.

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The 23-year-old had been experiencing problems with his shin since earlier in 2026 and initially attempted conservative treatment rather than surgery, but the fracture failed to heal sufficiently, and discomfort returned.

Medical assessments subsequently led to the decision to operate, and he has now undergone successful surgery, much to the relief of the club and manager Mourinho, who was there to greet him after he woke up.

With Eder Militão also recovering from hamstring surgery and Asensio out for 2-4 months, Mourinho has defensive problems to solve before his side faces Villarreal on the 10th October.

Asensio may return in the new year, meaning Real Madrid will be looking at reinforcements for the January transfer window which hands Mourinho the chance to tweak his side who currently sit 6 points behind La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona.

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