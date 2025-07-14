Jorge Jesus credits Ronaldo for Al Nassr move

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Jorge Jesus credits Ronaldo for Al Nassr moveFayez NURELDINE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Newly-appointed Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has admitted he wouldn’t have accepted the role if it hadn’t included the chance to coach Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi team confirmed the appointment of the 70-year-old on Monday evening. Before leaving Lisbon, the Portuguese coach said he was heading to a country where he is "always happy." 

This marks Jesus’ third stint in Saudi Arabia, having previously managed Al-Hilal on two occasions.

"Without Cristiano Ronaldo, I certainly wouldn't be there,” he said.

"The motivation is high. Al Nassr needs to win titles, just like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has always won everything at the clubs he's played for. 

“He hasn't won practically anything at this one yet, so I'll see if I can help him. We speak the same language, so it will be easy. We're Portuguese."

