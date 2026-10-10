PSG beat newly promoted Le Mans to extend winning run

Paris Saint-Germain continue to climb the table after winning their third Ligue 1 match in a row by beating Le Mans 3-1 at Parc des Princes, subjecting the newly-promoted side to a first defeat in four league outings.

PSG won three in a row in all competitions before the international break, but their below-par start to the domestic season seemed to be returning in the early stages this evening, as a Lucas Digne free-kick struck into the wall and Achraf Hakimi firing across goal from a great position was all they produced from over 80% possession.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even so, they were given the ideal chance to score after VAR spotted a handball inside the area by Harold Voyer. Lucas Beraldo took the penalty, which he squeezed into the bottom corner despite Nicolas Kocik’s best efforts in the 19th minute.

Match stats Flashscore

12 of Les Parisiens’ last 13 Ligue 1 matches had featured three goals or more, but a similar number tonight was looking less likely after Mika Godts went on a mazy run only to shoot straight at Kocik.

Le Mans wasted equalising opportunities at the other end, as Louis Mafouta was played through on goal by a clever flick-on but was thwarted by Matvey Safonov, before Samuel Yohou slammed an effort into the side netting from just six yards out.

The visitors would have been made to pay before half-time, had Kocik not pulled off a world-class save to deny Dro Fernandez’s header from a Digne cross.

After the break, Hakimi was again involved in the early action as he ran onto a long ball over the top, but despite taking it in his stride, the right-back’s shot was well closed down by Kocik.

That save proved crucial, as seconds later a beautiful cross from Lucas Calodat was powered in by Mafouta, and though the goal was initially ruled out for offside, VAR proved the striker had timed his run to perfection and his fourth of the season was awarded.

But Les Mucistes’ joy was short-lived, as just after the hour mark substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made an immediate impact, reacting first to fire in a rebound after Kocik could only parry Fabian Ruiz’s powerful strike from distance.

Ferran Torres should have put PSG two clear, but he missed the target after Warren Zaire-Emery’s through ball put him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Luis Enrique’s side extended their lead a few moments later when Zaire-Emery sent Maghnes Akliouche away down the right, and he drifted infield before beating Kocik with a clean hit at the near post.

Patrick Videira’s side kept pushing for a way back, but when Yohou climbed highest at a corner, Safonov reacted well to deny him, while the Russian wasn’t troubled by Dame Gueye’s diving header.

In added time, Rayan Bamba’s pull back on Lucas Hernandez gave the hosts a second penalty, but Desire Doue’s spot-kick was saved by Kocik. The European champions still earned just their fourth win from their last eight at home, while Le Mans continue their wait for an away victory this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore