Jackson and Barkley bags brace as Aston Villa put six past Fenerbahce

Aston Villa became only the third English club this century to win 11 consecutive home matches in European competition, as a ruthless first-half display set them on their way to an emphatic 6-0 win over Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Key stats

- Aston Villa have scored in their last seven games in the UEFA Champions League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition (since at least 2004/05).

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- Fenerbahçe have failed to win in their last nine games in the UEFA Champions League, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2004/05).

- Aston Villa have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the very first time.

Highlights

Analysis

Match stats Flashscore

Momentum Flashscore

Aston Villa were clearly utterly dominant against a woeful Fenerbahce in their Champions League encounter.

Match report

The Villa Park faithful are well used to victorious European nights, but even as the home team surged into the 3-0 first-half lead they were forced to survive before being able to thrive.

After Johan Manzambi celebrated his 21st birthday by opening the scoring, with the aid of a huge deflection off Milan Skriniar, the English side weathered a trio of scares before going on to dominate.

Vedat Muriqi was twice denied an equaliser by Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, and the ever-dangerous Oguz Aydin smashed his shot against the crossbar from a tight angle.

Where the Yellow Canaries were wasteful, Nicolas Jackson was ruthless, as the Senegal striker slotted in a quickfire brace to seal victory for the Villans before half-time.

After good work from Boubacar Kamara to regain possession in the Fenerbahce half, Jackson rifled his shot low across goal and into the bottom corner, and repeated the feat from a similar position eight minutes later to double his tally.

Fenerbahce’s second-half attempt at damage limitation succeeded for 23 minutes, until Manzambi’s quick feet ensnared Ismail Yuksek, as the midfielder lunged in and brought down the Swiss trickster inside the penalty box.

Ross Barkley easily dispatched the resultant penalty into the bottom corner, and was also on hand to add a fifth goal four minutes later, with another big deflection leaving Ederson helpless in the Fenerbahce goal.

Despite their incredible home form in European competition, this was a much-needed tonic for Villa in front of their fans, as it was the Villans’ first win at home this season.

It also continues Fenerbahce’s miserable record against the English side, as they have now lost all four matches against Villa without scoring a single goal, with substitute Tammy Abraham tapping home in stoppage time to complete their humiliation.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)